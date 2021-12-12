LAUREL COUNTY — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Sunday morning on US 25 in southern Laurel County.
Laurel Sheriff's Traffic Crash Reconstructionist/ Deputy Brad Mink along with Deputy Tommy Houston and Deputy Bo Harris investigated the crash that occurred at approximately 2:21 a.m.
Sheriff's investigators reported that a silver colored F250 pickup truck, driven by Roger Roark, 69, of London was traveling northbound on US 25 when it struck a pedestrian, Chadwick Smith, 32, of War Branch, Kentucky, who was in the unlit roadway. Smith was reportedly in the northbound lane when he was hit and was pronounced dead at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling.
Roark was uninjured.
Also assisting at the scene was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, and Lily Volunteer Fire Department.
The investigation is continuing by Deputy Brad Mink.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.