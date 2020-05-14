WILLIAMSBURG – A 21-year-old has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer among other charges after he tried to flee a Kentucky State Police trooper and ended up dragging the trooper with the vehicle, according to a KSP press release.
Randy Sullivan was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a handgun, and multiple traffic violations.
The charges followed events that occurred on the evening of Tuesday, May 12 while Kentucky State Police Post 11 troopers were attempting to locate a fugitive in connection to an officer involved shooting occurring in Knox County, a trooper conducted a traffic stop in the Poplar Creek community of Whitley County.
Upon approaching the vehicle, the trooper observed drugs in plain view and asked the driver to exit the vehicle which the suspect refused, according to the KSP press release. The suspect attempted to flee the scene striking the trooper and dragging him with the vehicle.
KSP said in the press release that shots were fired by a trooper and the male subject, Sullivan, was injured.
Sullivan was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital where as of Thursday afternoon he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Kentucky State Police Trooper did not sustain any serious injuries nor require medical treatment.
A sole passenger, Linda Adams, 42, of Williamsburg has been charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine) and is currently being detained at the Whitley County Detention Center
This is an ongoing investigation led by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team and Post 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.