WILLIAMSBURG — A Williamsburg man was arrested for attempted murder and first-degree assault on Friday.
The Williamsburg Police Department arrested Franklin A. Mills, 38, of Levi Lay Road. WPD officers apprehended Mills at Brush Arbor Apartments.
Mills was wanted by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department.
He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Arresting officers were K-9 Officer Johnny Fulton, Officer Jason Williams, and Officer Greg Rhoades.
No further details were made available.
