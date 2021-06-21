KNOX COUNTY — A Gray man was arrested Saturday after a 4-year-old child was reported walking on US 25E.
The report of the child along the roadway was made at approximately 10:30 p.m., according to a Knox County Sheriff's Office press release. The caller advised the child was walking on the white line of the southbound lane of US 25E and was nearly struck by a vehicle about 2 miles north of Barbourville, the release said.
The deputies made contact with the child and found where he lived. "When the deputies went to the residence they were told by the father that he had been left in charge of the child while the mom was away", the press release said.
Darrell Myrick, age 62, was arrested and charged with second-degree wanton endangerment.
The child was turned over to the mother when she returned and the incident was reported to Child Protective Services.
Myrick was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
