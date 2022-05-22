WILLIAMSBURG — A Williamsburg man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly striking a woman multiple times with a machete during a domestic dispute.
At approximately 4:20 a.m., Williamsburg Police Department officers were dispatched to a possible domestic at 250 South Second Street. Upon arrival officers made contact with 31-year-old Darryl Alan Earls at the front door who was covered in blood.
Officers then located a female victim with life threatening injuries to the head and face, according to a press release from the police department.
Preliminary investigation indicates during the domestic dispute, Earls struck the victim multiple times in the face and head with a machete. The victim was treated by Whitley EMS and airlifted to the UK Medical Center.
Earls has been lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center and charged with attempted murder - domestic and first-degree assault -domestic.
Williamsburg PD officers are actively investigating and no further details are available at this time.
