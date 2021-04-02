WILLIAMSBURG — Maggie Anderson, a senior at University of the Cumberlands from London, KY, recently won Best Student Presentation at a virtual conference hosted by The Wildlife Society - Kentucky Chapter. Her project was "An Examination of Nest Predation of Prairie Warblers (Setophaga discolor) on a Reclaimed Surface Mine in Kentucky." Findings were based on the research she conducted in summer 2020.
"I chose the topic because I've always loved birds, and the species we looked at is listed as a species of greatest concern by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife," Maggie said. "The project went great! It was a ton of fun, and I learned so much. Presenting was strange because all my presentations have been virtual, but it was good! It was exciting knowing that people enjoyed hearing about my research."
Maggie's was the only oral presentation at the conference; other presentations were presented on posters. Maggie is thankful for the support she received from professors at Cumberlands in conducting her research.
"There's no way I could have done it without their mentoring and assistance," said Maggie. "Dr. Sara Ash, Dr. Bret Kuss, and Dr. Renee Yetter were all invaluable! I'm so grateful that I had their guidance and help!"
Cumberlands' biology, chemistry, and physics departments offer students opportunities to assist in laboratories and perform research projects throughout the year. To learn more about these and other academic programs at Cumberlands, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/academics.
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
