CORBIN — State Representative Savannah Maddox was in the Tri-County area this past weekend as she amps up her gubernatorial campaign.
Maddox is hoping to be the Republican nominee to take on Democratic Governor Andy Beshear next year. Among her stops on Saturday were Bubby’s BBQ in Corbin as well as the London-Laurel Farmers Market.
While she gave no formal speech, Rep. Maddox was more than willing to speak with anyone who had questions about her campaign efforts.
When asked what her plans are if she were to become the next governor of Kentucky, Maddox said, “It is apparent to me that Kentuckians are ready for a change. They are excited about the opportunity to replace Andy Beshear with an authentic Republican who will lead from the front, who will get our Commonwealth back on the path of prosperity.
“What we’ve been through over the course of the past few years in terms of the mandates and shut downs, and all the economic problems we’re now experiencing as a result have opened a lot of people’s eyes,” Maddox added. “Kentucky’s next governor needs to be someone who both has the courage and the experience to make meaningful decisions.”
Maddox visited Somerset, London, and Corbin on Saturday as a part of her campaign efforts. The day before she campaigned in Western Kentucky and the areas of Kentucky that were impacted by the recent flooding.
“I keep a very busy schedule,” she said, “trying to get out and talk with folks because I think it’s very important to earn people’s trust before I earn their vote.
“What sets me apart from others in this race is that I have a proven track record of authentic conservative leadership,” Maddox continued. “I was the only candidate for governor who stood up to Andy Beshear from day one whenever he shut down our businesses, our churches, and our schools. I have the courage and experience to lead the front to get our economy back on track.”
It was very important to Maddox to visit this portion of the state and to see Corbin. She believes that by becoming governor of the state, one needs to have input from every community.
City Commissioner Brandon Shepherd gave Maddox a tour of Corbin and expressed his support. “I was glad to show Savannah around Corbin! I have known her for a while now,” he said. “She will make a great governor for the people in our commonwealth!”
