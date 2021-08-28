Mary Mattingly of Louisville found out about her $1 million win when Gov. Andy Beshear called her, while she and her husband were travelling in South Dakota.
“I felt so privileged to represent all of us who have stayed home when needed, wore our masks, socially distanced, got tested, and most of all, got the vaccine when it became available,” Mattingly said in a recorded message played at a Friday press conference announcing the winners.
“I did it for my amazing sons and their fabulous wives, for my four beautiful grandchildren whom I love to the moon and back, for my neighbors and friends, for health care workers and for my husband and me,” she continued. “I want to use this opportunity to encourage each of you to get the shot of hope. The vaccines cannot stop every case, but they can greatly reduce your chances of acquiring a serious, long term or fatal case of COVID-19.”
The five young people selected for the full scholarships were Jordan Ballard of Crestwood, Grider Burch of Lexington, Marissa Herron of Mt. Washington, Lillie Nielsen of Nicholasville, and Jaden Whatley of Louisville.
This may have been the last Shot at a Million, but there is still an ongoing incentive for Kentuckians to get vaccinated, known as “Vax and visit KY.”
Mike Berry, Secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, announced the incentive plan at a press conference earlier this month.
“Kentucky will offer in-state travel incentives at Kentucky State Parks, for Kentuckians who have received their COVID-19 Vaccination,” Berry said. “Incentives include golf rounds, overnight lodging in some of our resort parks, as well as gift certificates for camping.”
There will be 30 drawings for what Berry termed, “Safe-cations.” Entries are now being taken, with ten winners selected on three separate dates, Sept. 9, Sept. 23 and Oct. 7.
To enter that contest and for more information, visit tah.ky.gov.
