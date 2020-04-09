LOUISVILLE, Ky. – When Zach Armstrong gets off his next emergency room shift, he won't go home — or, inside it, at least.
The emergency physician knows he can't control his exposure to the novel coronavirus as he works in emergency rooms at Jewish Hospital downtown and University of Louisville South in Bullitt County.
But he can control spreading that exposure to his wife and 3-year-old son.
So, he's going to spend his nights in a travel trailer parked outside his Crescent Hill home until the COVID-19 outbreak in Louisville subsides.
"I'm still going to go to work. I'm still going to treat people. We're going to see more COVID cases. And so, that variable isn't going away," he explained. "But if I'm staying in the trailer, if I'm keeping myself away from my family (and) self-isolating to a point where, if I do get sick, I don't get them sick, it's worth it.
"I can't change my risk, but if I can protect them, I'm going to do that."
The idea of Armstrong self-quarantining in a separate space hasn't always been easy for his wife, Kristin, who said they've been together all the time for about 16 years. If it were just the two of them, she said she might have tried to convince him to stay in the house.
With their son, Declan, in the picture, though, the decision looks different.
"Making sure at least one of us is as healthy as we can be at all times becomes more important," Kristin said.
Now, the parents are planning for how Zach can still read Declan books at night or sing songs to him at bedtime. And Kristin's envisioning slipping out of the house in coming weeks with a glass of wine to chat with her husband from the front yard.
Health care workers across the country have been faced with a similar conundrum as physicians, nurses, surgeons and others try to balance caring for patients who may be infectious, while not taking the virus home to their families.
News reports have detailed dedicated health professionals sleeping in tents, garage apartments or other creative arrangements.
Kentucky's cases haven't reached the level seen in hot spots like New York, Florida, Michigan or even Indiana, but it's possible that as a surge in COVID-19 patients hits Louisville-area facilities, more health care workers could take similar steps.
The Armstrongs considered a few options before settling on buying a new travel trailer — should Kristin and Declan go stay with her parents or with Zach's? Should they borrow a travel trailer from a friend?
They also tried a resource that popped up in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic that Kristin's mother sent to them: a Facebook group meant to connect health care workers to RV owners willing to let them borrow the vehicles temporarily, called "RVs 4 MDs," which has ballooned to 8,000 members since its creation in late March.
Posts on the public Facebook page connected with the group show it's helped to match RVs with doctors, nurses and other health care workers in Arkansas, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida and elsewhere.
The Armstrongs matched fairly quickly with Andrew Hughes, a captain in the Army who lives in Radcliff, just outside Fort Knox, through the Facebook group. They didn't end up using Hughes' trailer, but Hughes, who found the group online, said he later donated his trailer to a nurse in Glasgow, Kentucky.
He said he'd joked with some health care workers about how their situations were akin to being deployed.
"Y'all are away from your families and you're taking care of the mission, because that's what you do," Hughes said. "If we can support you and we can take some of that stress off, worrying about your family, then I think that's really important for the rest of us to do."
Hughes set up his trailer on Sunday in Jellystone Park, near Mammoth Cave, where Crystal Parish plans to spend her nights after her next shift at T.J. Samson Community Hospital — away from her daughter, stepdaughter and new husband.
Parish will get married Saturday, then move into the trailer early the following week, forgoing a planned honeymoon in Panama City Beach, Florida, for a camper.
Drinking coffee Wednesday morning, watching her daughter do tricks on a trampoline, Parish said it started to hit her that these were likely her last days with her family for a while.
"It's my calling to go in and take care of people that are sick. I believe it's my purpose; I believe that's what God wants me to do. But with COVID being so easily spreadable, so contagious, you just worry about the what-ifs," she said.
That's a strikingly similar rationale to Armstrongs, miles away in Louisville.
Zach explained that if he took the variable of his exposure out of his family's equation, there's much less chance the virus would reach them.
"It's tough to think about it that way, but when you hear about people who you wouldn't expect to be victims of this ending up that way, I just ..." he said, trailing off. "That was a bigger motivation for me than anything else."
The emergency rooms where he's worked have seen fewer patients than normal, Zach said, an unusual feeling in a profession that's used to continuously moving from patient to patient throughout the day. Local doctors have seen some COVID-19 patients, but it's more a feeling that the "storm is coming," he said.
"It's coming, you just don't know how severe it's going to be. You hope and pray that the measures we put in place here are enough that we have enough supplies, that we have enough PPE, that we have enough ventilators," he said.
To explain Zach's impending separation to Declan, Kristin said the family had been working some of Zach's role into his bedtime prayers.
"We say prayers for God to help Daddy heal other people, and to keep him healthy and safe, and us healthy and safe, and to bring us all back together soon," she said.
Kristin said, to a certain extent, any spouse of an emergency physician knows what they signed up for — but that doesn't mean it's not scary. She said she's comforted herself by the thought that this is temporary and by the pride she feels in her husband's role.
"I've always been proud to have him for a husband, but it makes you even more so, that you know that they're willing to go in and do something that the vast majority would maybe not be willing to do," she said.
"He's taken so many years out of his life to study this craft, that could potentially risk his life. That's a huge sacrifice and it's the kind of lesson that I really hope that Declan learns: That what we do for other people is so much more important than what we do for ourselves."
The family recently sent out a note to neighbors about their plan, to explain the presence of the trailer on the street, and said they were overwhelmed by dozens of kind responses.
Neighbors on their way to the store will ask if Kristin needs anything, and a chalk drawing popped up in front of their house — a pink heart with "Thank you, health care workers" written in yellow.
Next to it, a a triangle surrounded by stars, with the words, "Not all superheroes wear capes."
