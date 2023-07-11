WILLIAMSBURG — The search for a new superintendent is still underway at Williamsburg Independent School, but an interim superintendent has been named with the start of the new school year until the hiring committee makes their final decision for the superintendent role.
Loren Connell, who has been involved at Williamsburg Independent for 27 years and has been serving as the director of instruction since 2003, is stepping up to fill the position temporarily.
According to Connell, he can be replaced at anytime and was placed in the temporary position due to the timing of the former superintendent leaving his position at the end of May.
“I think the time of Tim Melton’s resignation, at a point based on the way the superintendent job processes in any district in Kentucky, really put our board of education on a tight timeline to have someone in place by July [the start of each school year],” Connell said.
According to Connell, Danville Independent Schools is also using an interim superintendent while they go through the process of finding the new superintendent.
“This isn’t uncommon, that it is working out like this,” Connell said. “There’s a lot of things starting with July 1 on the new financial year that, if a superintendent is not in place to ensure the fact that purchases are done within board policy and such, that having an organized start of the school year would be put in some type of jeopardy.”
Connell said his main role as interim is “to ensure they are pressing forward filling positions with organization and with continuing to get our calendar year lined out.”
Connell explained what a superintendent role does for a school.
“The superintendent is also what is called a legal agent for the district and the board of education, which allows the superintendent to make decisions based on the best interest of the board and the district,” he said.
The district knew that they were going to have to go a few weeks without a superintendent.
“That is a long time for a school district to go without a legal agent,” Connell said.
The board communicated with Connell the possibility of him serving as the interim and ultimately chose him.
However, the search committee is in the last few stages of hiring a new superintendent.
The job was posted then the applicants were sent to a screening committee voted on by their faculty. Then the school board gives the committee the task of providing a recommendation of names in a ranked order.
“That has been completed,” Connell said.
From there the board looks at the recommendation of the screening committee and will make a decision, according to Connell.
The decision has not been publicly announced yet.
Currently, the board of education is further talking to candidates.
“That is where they are at right now,” Connell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.