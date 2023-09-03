CORBIN — One man is dead and another hospitalized following an early morning crash on Sunday.
According to a news release from the Corbin Police Department, officers responded to the call of a single-vehicle collision on 5th Street near Corbin Primary School
at 6:40 a.m. Sunday.
Upon their arrival, officers detected that the driver of the vehicle — James Barnes, 25, of Lily — had a strong smell of alcoholic beverage in addition to his apparent injuries.
Barnes' passenger — 21-year-old Zachary Mathis of London — was pronounced dead at the scene by Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley.
Barnes was taken to Baptist Health in Corbin then transferred to University of Kentucky for treatment.
The investigation is continuing by CPD Detective Robbie Hodge, who has indicated that charges may be pending.
