LAUREL COUNTY — A London man died Friday after the UTV he was driving struck a tree.
Charles Smith, age 54, of London, was driving the UTV when it went off the road striking a tree. Smith received severe injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root released the information in a press release Saturday afternoon saying the fatal UTV accident occurred on Dotson Road off Ky 638.
Accident Reconstructionist Deputy Brad Mink is continuing the investigation. Assisting at the scene was Deputy James Fox, Laurel County EMS, Laurel County Fire Department, and the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
