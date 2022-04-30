LAUREL COUNTY — A London man died from a gunshot wound Saturday morning after a reported domestic violence incident in which a woman shot the man.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported they responded to the scene on Laurel River Road about 4 miles south of London around 9:47 a.m.
Jacob Laxton, 37, was pronounced dead at Saint Joseph London after being transported there by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.
Laurel County Sheriff's investigators reported Laxton had a gunshot wound to the thigh and others at the residence were reportedly doing first aid when the officers arrived on scene.
Investigators said the woman had allegedly fired one round from a pistol striking Laxton in the thigh.
Laurel Sheriff's Lt. Chris Edwards along with Detective Robert Reed, K-9 Detective Jake Miller, Deputy Greg Poynter and Deputy Brent France are conducting the death investigation. Lt. Edwards, who is the case officer, advises that a case presentation is probable before a Laurel County grand jury
