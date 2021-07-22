LAUREL COUNTY — A London man was arrested Thursday after a double shooting at a residence on Old Way Road in eastern Laurel County.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root said in a press release that Detective Taylor McDaniel and Detective Robert Reed arrested Jeffery Smith, age 50, on an attempted murder charge and two counts of wanton endangerment.
The press release said Smith had fired a weapon in the direction of his adult daughter and her boyfriend during the early morning hours Thursday.
The boyfriend then returned gunfire, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
During the exchange of gunfire, another person at the residence was struck. The victim was transported to the London-Corbin Airport and flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
The boyfriend also received multiple gunshot wounds and he was transported to Saint Joseph London where he was receiving treatment.
Smith was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Assisting in the investigation was Deputy Hobie Daugherty, Deputy Hunter Disney, Deputy Tommy Houston, Det. Justin Taylor, Det. Landry Collett, the London Police Department and Laurel County EMS.
