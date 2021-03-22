LAUREL COUNTY — A London man was arrested Saturday night on a warrant of arrest for first-degree rape and other charges after being stopped by law enforcement for speeding.
Joseph M. Johnson, age 19, was arrested around 8:04 p.m. Saturday on Hal Rogers Parkway, about 2 miles east of London, following a traffic stop conducted on a black Kia Rio stopped 23 mph over the speed limit, according to a Laurel County Sheriff's Office press release.
During the traffic stop by Laurel County Sheriff's Office it was learned that the driver was driving on a DUI suspended license. Johnson also had an outstanding Laurel County warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Sgt. Gary Mehler regarding an investigation he conducted charging first-degree rape, custodial interference – felony, and endangering the welfare of a minor. These charges were the result of Sgt. Mehler's investigation into a reported sexual assault which occurred on the night of April 11, 2020 involving a 15-year-old female who was taken from her residence without the guardian's approval. Following the alleged sexual assault, Johnson left the 15-year-old female alone in 30 degree temperatures late at night in the middle of the woods off a trail off White Oak Road .
Johnson was charged with speeding 23 mph over the speed limit, driving on DUI suspended license – first offense, failure to wear seatbelts and numerous other violations as well.
Johnson was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
