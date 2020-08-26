LONDON — A London man was arrested for murder early Wednesday morning after a domestic argument with the man's stepson ended in him being fatally shot on Tuesday.
James Thomas Morgan, age 56, of London was arrested at approximately 3:32 a.m.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, a domestic argument led to a shooting which occurred at a residence off Lovelace subdivision approximately 5 miles west of London on Tuesday at approximately 9:24 p.m.
Investigators with the Sheriff's Office reported that apparently during a verbal domestic argument inside a residence, the accused shot his stepson once in the chest causing a fatal injury to the victim.
The victim was identified as Matthew Tosh, 31, pronounced dead at the scene.
Morgan was arrested and charged with murder and lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
Assisting at the same for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were: Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective Robert Reed, Sgt. Greg Poynter, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Brad Mink, K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler and Deputy Hobie Daugherty.
Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and the Laurel County Coroner's office.
