LAUREL — Flood relief efforts for Breathitt, Letcher, and Perry Counties have been in full effect for the London-Laurel Rescue Squad for the past four days with some rescuers putting in 10 to 12 hour days.
Lieutenant Nathan Kirby, the London-Laurel Rescue Squad’s public information officer, said that they have been operating in crews.
“The groups that we send reports to Emergency Management,” said Kirby, “Emergency Management sort of utilizes what equipment we’ve brought and what equipment other people have brought and determines which people go where to do what tasks.”
The squad has rescued about 15 people as of Monday morning. They have helped people stuck on roofs or unable to get off their property because it was surrounded by water. Trees have gone down and vehicles have been flipped over. Roadways have crumbled.
“They’ve gone in with little Zodiac boats that are motorized and put residents that were stuck on it. They put a helmet and life jacket on them and brought them to a roadway that had access to get them to where they needed to go, whether that be a hospital, to get food, or to stay with family,” said Kirby.
In some places the water was as high as 15 feet, according to Lt. Kirby. He could not comment on the type of injuries flood victims sustained as he hadn’t yet spoken with all crews.
