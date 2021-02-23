LAUREL COUNTY - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department arrested two individuals on Monday afternoon on rape, sodomy and sexual abuse charges.
Jessica R. Odell, 27, and Trevor Donald Collins, 22, were arrested around 4:36 p.m. after investigators received information from social services that they had received a complaint of a 9-year-old female who had allegedly been subjected to sexual intercourse, sodomy, and deviant sexual intercourse by both her mother and her mother’s boyfriend.
During their investigation, sheriff’s detectives and deputies obtained a search warrant for the couple's residence on Scott Street in London where a large amount of suspected meth, baggies, and a pipe were located. Investigators also located multiple electronic devices and multiple sexual aids and devices.
Odell was charge with two counts of sodomy in the first-degree - victim 12 years of age or under; sexual abuse in the first-degree; trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first-degree, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Collins was charged with four counts of rape in the first-degree - victim 12 years of age or under; five counts of sodomy first-degree - victim 12 years of age or under; trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first-degree, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both Odell and Collins were lodged in the Laurel County Correction Center.
