That little ol' band from Texas made its way to the Corbin Arena Sunday night. ZZ Top rocked all their hits like "Sharp Dressed Man," "Gimme All Your Lovin'," and "La Grange". Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard make up the band, but Dusty Hill, the bass player, was unable to play the show due to a hip issue so guitar tech Elwood Francis stepped in to play with the legendary rock band. | Photos by Corbin Arena Manager Kristina Balla

