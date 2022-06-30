On Tuesday, the Knoxville Zoomobile came to Williamsburg, and 286 people with a mixture of adults and children crowded inside of the Whitley County Public Library's children's department to get a glimpse of the animals. Tabitha Meadors, the children’s librarian, was very happy with the event. Children were mesmerized by a giant tiger’s skull that went over a child’s arm. Other animals shown included a live bearded dragon, box turtle, and ball python. | Photos by Mara Miller

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you