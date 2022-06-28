Zach Williams coming to Corbin Arena December 13

CORBIN — Christian rock artist Zach Williams will be at the Corbin Arena on December 13. Ben Fuller will be opening for Williams.
Williams may have been raised in Arkansas but now currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee. According to his website, “He’s a husband, a father, and has also become one of [contemporary Christian music's] leading artists and songwriters by carving a niche with his singular blend of southern rock, country, and faith-filled songwriting, which quickly awarded him his first Grammy Award with his debut album, 2017’s 'Chain Breaker'.”
According to Apple Music, some of his other hits are “There was Jesus,” “Fear is a Liar,” and “Old Church Choir.”
Fuller grew up in Southern Vermont but later moved to Nashville. He struggled with drugs and alcohol but his life changed when he lost one of his best friends to an overdose. Motivated to change, he moved to Nashville in 2018 in order to pursue his music career as a Christian rock artist. His first song “Lion Eyes” was released in 2019. His first album “Who I am” came out in 2022.
Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster and through the Corbin Arena Box Office.
