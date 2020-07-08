Zac Hash signed a letter of intent on Friday to play baseball at Lincoln Memorial University. Joining Hash at the signing were (front row) Skyler Back, Josh Hash, Dan Hash, Zac Hash, Pam Hash, Scout Smith and Brianna Smith. Back row: Jake Smith, Aaron Back and Cody Philpot. | Photo contributed
featured
Zac Hash signs letter of intent to play baseball at LMU
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
J.L. Jones, 91, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born August 18, 1928, he was the son of the late Jarvis and Bertha Jones. In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathern in 2013; sister, Mary; brother, Don; and sister, Shirley. A God-fearing, good man…
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING NEWS: 5 Christian Health Center residents die following COVID-19 outbreak
- UPDATE: Lexington man charged with murder of man found dead in Levi Jackson park
- Employee at Gail Frederick School of Dance and Gymnastics tests positive for COVID-19
- 12 Whitley County Detention Center inmates quarantined after contract staff person tests positive for COVID-19
- Woodbine man gets 25 years for child sex charges
- Michigan man sentenced to 35 years for murder after shooting bystander during robbery
- Man stabs self at Knox County Courthouse
- Downtown Williamsburg business owner, city officials looking to use Fourth Street for dining, entertainment
- HALL THINGS CONSIDERED: We are welcoming Baby Jaxson to the world this week!
- Tourism board in talks of taking on Downtown, Main Street projects
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.