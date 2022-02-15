CORBIN — Coffee lovers rejoice — a new coffee shop has opened in downtown Corbin.
Z Beans Cafe has officially opened, offering a spot for people to join together to enjoy their coffee and tasty treats with friends or a drive-thru option for those on the go.
Z Beans Coffee was founded by Shane Buerster after he traveled to Ecuador in 2016 with a group of students from Mercer University where he learned about coffee farming. After returning to the United States, Buerster was met with a business opportunity to begin importing Ecuadorian coffee. Since then, Buerster has been working with local coffee farmers to create a way to economically support the families of these impoverished Ecuadorian people and bringing the idea of Z Beans to life.
The Z Beans headquarters is located in Macon, Georgia and has several cafes throughout Georgia, two in Alabama and now one in Kentucky, as this is the first and only Z Beans Cafe in the state.
Corbin’s newest coffee shop, Z Beans Cafe, offers a variety of drinks from espressos, cold and hot coffees, milkshakes and smoothies, as well as breakfast sandwiches, pastries and lunch.
It is run by Sally Hatfield and Patti Myers with Jazzi Beans through a joint partnership with Z Beans, which Hatfield explained has been a life-changing opportunity.
After trying Z Beans coffee at another coffee shop, Hatfield spent years trying to find that same coffee blend again with no luck. Years later, Hatfield was looking for something new when the idea to sell her own coffee came about.
“Early one morning, I felt like the Lord just spoke to me and I felt like it had to be God because this has been so crazy,” she said. “I had been making jewelry and was getting ready to do some shows on the weekends and things like that, then early one morning I just felt like the Lord spoke and said ‘sell coffee’ and I’d been looking for that coffee for four years and couldn’t find it, that one particular coffee, so I said ‘where in the world am I going to get coffee?’”
Hatfield finally stumbled upon the name of the coffee she had spent years trying to find—Z Beans Coffee and immediately contacted them about creating her own private label to sell. Then in May of 2021, Hatfield along with her niece, Myers, created their own coffee blend using roasted coffee from Z Beans’ farmers in Ecuadors, which they called Jazzi Beans.
Eventually, Myers met with the owner of the Tobacco Barn to discuss putting a coffee shop inside the business and met with the Z Beans team about opening a Z Beans Cafe in downtown Corbin, using Hatfield and Myers’ Jazzi Beans coffee blend. Now, the two manage the new coffee shop through a joint partnership with Z Beans and Jazzi Beans.
“It just seems like the Lord has just given us a big ole push and it’s been really great,” Hatfield said.
Hatfield said the pair is looking at expanding to some other possible locations in Corbin and the surrounding area in the near future, as well, as they hope to continue growing their business partnership with Z Beans.
“We’ve got a lot of exciting things coming,” she said.
Z Beans Cafe is located at 1100 South Main Street in downtown Corbin, inside the Tobacco Barn at the corner of 11th Street and Main Street. Z Beans Cafe is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m and on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
