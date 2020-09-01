Editor's Note: You Asked is a new feature The Times-Tribune is publishing allowing readers to submit questions that they have and we will try to find the answer. Please submit questions to newsroom@thetimestribune.com.
Tri-County voters will have multiple options to cast their ballot this November. One of which was recently announced by state officials, a website, GoVoteKY.com, that will allow Kentucky’s voters to request an absentee ballot online.
Although the online portal to request an absentee ballot is currently live, Knox County Clerk Mike Corey confirmed Kentucky’s county clerks are not permitted to issue ballots until Sept. 15; around the same time Executive Director of Kentucky’s Election Board, Jared Dearing, said the state would start printing and mailing requested absentee ballots. The website does currently allow voters to pre-register for the absentee ballots however.
Similar to the recent primary election, the voting plan agreed on by Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams, and approved by the State Board of Elections, will see that any Kentucky voter worried about contracting the coronavirus will be able to request an absentee ballot through the website.
In order to request an absentee ballot through the website, voters will need to submit their social security number, date of birth, phone number, and email address. The online portal also allows voters to check their voter registration information and update their mailing address if necessary.
Corey also said those Knox County voters who do not have access to a computer or need help navigating the website can contact his office and that he and his staff would be happy to help those individuals request their ballot.
Voters who are weary of mailing-in their ballots will be able to drop their ballots off at their local county clerk’s office in a drop box specially prepared just for that.
Those who plan on mailing in their ballot will need to ensure that their ballot is postmarked by Nov. 3 and that it is received by their county clerk no later than Nov 6.
In an effort to relieve the burden of what is expected to be a large sum of mail-in ballots from local post offices and county clerks, the state’s website will close Oct. 9. After that, those wishing to request an absentee ballot will have to contact their county clerk’s office.
County clerks are required to count and report all mail-in ballots by election night.
For those who wish to vote-in person, beginning Tuesday Oct. 13, registered voters will be able to cast their in-person ballots early. Corey said the Knox County Fiscal Courtroom would be used for Knox County residents wishing to cast their ballots early. Early in-person voting will end on Nov. 2, the day before Election Day.
In a letter of recommendation from Secretary Adams, he stated that there would be no absentee parameters previously required by state law that one must meet before being allowed to vote early in-person.
Adams’ letter also stated that county clerks would be required to open voting polls on at least three Saturdays leading up to the general election on Nov. 3 and that polling places must be opened for at least four hours on those days.
The state’s plan allows county clerks to reduce the number of voting sites for in-person on Election Day, subject to the approval of the State Board of Elections. However, Corey said that he has submitted plans to the state in an effort to increase the number of polling places in his county on Election Day. His plan includes 10 polling locations throughout Knox County.
Those plans have not yet been approved or returned by the state, but Corey says he is hopeful to provide Knox County voters with more options on how and where they can submit their vote.
The bi-partisan plan also requires that each county clerk establishes at least one polling place where voters can vote regardless of where they live in their county.
Another new wrinkle to this year’s Election Day for those who vote in-person is the new photo voter ID bill which will see that voters will have to provide Kentucky-issued photo identification to poll workers before being able to vote.
Kentucky’s old law required Kentucky’s voters show an ID unless they were recognized by poll workers at their polling place.
Secretary Adams has also announced that if a Kentucky voter has had difficulty in obtaining a state-issued ID because of the pandemic before the election, they will still be allowed to vote provided they sign a document explaining why they were unable to obtain identification.
Specific polling places in each of the Tri-Counties will be reported once approved and announced by each county’s clerk.
