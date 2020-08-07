Editor's Note: You Asked is a new feature The Times-Tribune is publishing allowing readers to submit questions that they have and we will try to find the answer. Please submit questions to newsroom@thetimestribune.com.
While it may seem that property taxes are just another annual expense for home owners to plan and budget for, local governments use property taxes to fund a multitude of services such as education, transportation, emergency, parks, recreation, and libraries. A local reader who saw the list of delinquent payments for property taxes wondered how much money are our local counties missing out on from those not paying their bills.
In short, about a half million seems to be about the average for the last couple of years.
As of mid-July, the Whitley County Clerk's office in Whitley County has collected $447,889.98 on delinquent bills from 2017. They’ve collected $431,938.99 on delinquent bills from 2018, and $234,926.95 so far for 2019.
Willis said that $471,609.51 were still owed on property taxes from 2018. There is still approximately $615,400.14 still owed for 2019 taxes, but Willis said with this year’s tax sale soon approaching, more and more residents are starting to pay off their delinquent bills.
The Knox County Clerk’s office has collected $509,119.98 on 2017 delinquent bills, $634,228.30 on 2018 bills, and $289,693.44 on delinquent bills paid so far for 2019. $470,832.44 is still owed in property taxes from 2018 in Knox County, $723,652.54 is still owed for this year.
But we took a more in-depth look at property taxes as we looked for the answer.
“Property taxes helps the county so much,” said Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis. “It helps the districts, the county attorney, the sheriff’s office, the clerk’s office, the judge’s office, the schools, the districts.”
Before the first cent of property taxes can be spent on services for the community, an official known as the property valuation administrator (PVA) is responsible for assessing the value of most properties in each county. State guidelines guidelines require the PVA and staff to physically review all real property parcels at least once every four years, to gather information about all new property constructed during the year, and to make sure all assessments are updated to reflect the property's current market value.
The amount one pays in property tax is determined by two things: the assessed value of one’s property, and the tax rates set forth by various state, county, and other taxing jurisdictions which make up the county.
The Kentucky Department of Revenue states that each of Kentucky’s counties is responsible for determining the property tax districts that will be in effect for its citizens. All of Kentucky’s counties have a general county rate set by the county’s fiscal court each year.
In 2019, Knox County residents paid 10.9 cents for every $100 in taxable real estate value, and 24.42 cents for every $100 in tangible property tax value towards the Knox County Fiscal Court’s set rate. Whitley Countians paid 7.8 cents and 9.7 cents respectively towards the general tax rate set by the Whitley County Fiscal Court.
Each county in the Commonwealth also sees a school district tax rate set by the local school board. When counties have more than one school district, residents are only required to pay the district’s rate in which they live.
For example, both Whitley and Knox County are comprised of three school districts each. Last year, those Knox Countians who lived in Knox County’s school district paid 54.8 cents for $100 in real estate and tangible property taxes. Those who live in Barbourville Independent School’s district paid 61.8 cents per $100 for both taxes.
Whitley Countians who lived in the Whitley County’s school district pad 44.1 cents per $100 in taxable real estate value, and 45 cents per $100 in tangible personal property value. Those who lived in Williamsburg Independent’s school district paid 49.8 cents per $100 for both taxes respectively.
Corbin residents living in Corbin’s school district paid 69.3 cents per $100 in value for both real estate and tangible property taxes regardless of which county they lived in.
Outside of each county’s fiscal court and local school districts setting tax rates, Kentucky’s counties are also comprised of other taxing jurisdiction who set taxes rates as well.
Excluding the fiscal court, Knox Countians paid 29.1 cents per $100 in real estate property value to six different taxing jurisdictions. For every $100 in real estate value, Knox residents paid 3.5 cents to the ambulance jurisdiction, 3.5 cents for extension services, 4 cents to the health department, 7 cents to the hospital, 8.9 cents towards the county library, and 2.2 cents for soil conservation.
They also paid 8.8 cents per $100 in tangible property tax to the county’s ambulance services, 7.89 cents towards the extension services, 4 cents to the county’s health department, 7 cents towards the hospital, and 20 cents to the library for an additional 47.69 cents per $100 in tangible property taxes. There is no tangible property tax for soil conservation in either Knox or Whitley County.
Outside of the fiscal court’s set rate, Whitley Countians pay a higher real estate rate per taxing jurisdiction than Knox Countians. However, because Whitley County has fewer taxing jurisdictions, Whitley Countians paid 17.3 cents per $100 in value less than Knox Countians in real estate property taxes last year.
Knox County also has a special taxing jurisdiction in the Artemus Fire District which has a 10 cents per $100 in real estate property value tax rate. There is no tangible property tax rate in this jurisdiction.
Whitley Countians paid 15.9 cents per $100 in real estate value to four other taxing jurisdictions - 5.3 cents towards extension services, 4 cents to the health department, 5.2 cents towards the library, and 1.4 cents in soil conservation.
Because Whitely and Knox Counties don’t have a tangible property rate on soil conservation, when excluding the fiscal court’s rate, Whitley Countians paid 22.48 cents per $100 in tangible property value to three taxing jurisdictions. Whitley County residents paid 12.87 cents per $100 towards extension services, 4 cents to to the health department, and 5.61 cents towards the library.
Once a properties’ value has been assessed by the PVA, the local county sheriff is responsible for collecting property tax bills from county residents. Knox County Clerk Mike Corey told the Times-Tribune that the earliest a property tax bill can go out in the state of Kentucky is Sept. 15.
“The sheriff collects those taxes through April 15,” Corey explained. “This particular year in pass, due to COVID-19, they extended that through May 15.”
In 2019, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office collected $8,718,523.39. In 2018 they collected $8,987,342.64, while collecting $8,439,850.16 the year before.
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, in 2019 it collected $9,500,505.28, while collecting $9,148,616.52 the previous year. In 2017, the Knox County Sheriff’s office collected $9,089.010.96 in property taxes.
“Then April 16, those bills are turned over to the county clerk for collection only because the sheriff only gets to collect them until April 16. Then they have to start preparing for the present year,” said Willis.
The Whitley County Sheriff’s office turned over 3,028 delinquent property bills to the clerk’s office in 2019. They turned over 2,915 bills in 2018, and 3,028 bills in 2,825 bills in 2017.
In 2019, the Knox County Sheriff’s office turned over 3,094 bills to Corey’s office. The sheriff’s office turned over 3,109 bills in 2018, and 2,648 bills in 2017.
Once the delinquent tax bills are turned over to the county clerk, the county attorney begins drafting and sending out 30-day past due letters and 60-day past due letters.
“We send out the letters telling everyone that we don’t have record of them paying, that they haven’t paid their delinquent taxes from last year,” explained Knox County Attorney Greg Holland. “And then we send another one 30-days later as the statute requires.”
Although the county attorney sends out the delinquent letters, delinquent tax bills are still paid through the county clerk’s office. Once both letters have been sent out to delinquent payers, the county clerk then schedules a tax sales date in which delinquent properties can be bought by third party purchasers.
The Kentucky Department of Revenue states that the specifics about each county’s sale, along with a listing of each certificate of delinquency, are required to be advertised in the local newspaper at least 30 days prior to the tax sale date. The certificates of delinquency are also listed on the county clerk’s website at least 30 days prior to the sale.
If a property is purchased by a third party during the tax sale, the property owner must then work with the third party to arrange payments for the delinquency, in which the third party purchaser may add additional fees.
According to the Kentucky Department of Revenue, Whitley County’s tax sale date is scheduled for Aug. 17. Knox County’s is scheduled for Nov. 20.
