CORBIN -- There are several reasons why someone who's been infected with COVID-19 should still get the vaccine when they're eligible. This includes people who have serious cases, involving hospitalization, as well as mild and even asymptomatic infections.
Your natural immunities don't last forever.
"Once you've recovered or otherwise been cleared of COVID-19, your level of antibodies will begin to wane," said David Worthy, MD, Medical Director for Baptist Health Corbin. "Remember, everybody will respond differently, and this virus is still relatively new. So, science doesn't yet have enough data to predict how long antibody protection will last from one person to another."
To further complicate this ever-changing landscape, the initial immunity acquired through infection varies from case to case, too.
"Some serious infections are so intense that the patient's immune system is overwhelmed and their immune memory doesn't fully develop," added Dr. Worthy. "Similarly, it's common in mild cases that a patient's immune system doesn't form enough antibodies.
"So everyone needs the renewed protection provided by the vaccine."
How Long After My COVID-19 Infection Should I Get the vaccine?
It's rare for reinfection to occur in the first 90 days after recovery, but significant reductions in immunities due to neutralizing antibodies begin in the first few months. If you've had the virus and completed a quarantine period, you can receive the vaccine when it's offered to you.
There are three vaccines currently approved by the FDA - Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J & J). Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are a two-shot regime, taken three to four weeks apart. The J & J vaccine is a single shot. Go to ScheduleYourVaccine.com to learn where appointments are available at Baptist Health hospitals and which age group each is currently serving.
The vaccines are not fully protective until two weeks after the final shot.
Continuing Precautions
Regardless of whether you've been infected or received the vaccine, it remains important to maintain precautions to prevent spreading:
- Stay at home unless there's an important reason to go out
- Wear a mask in public and maintain a safe distance from others
- Wash our hands frequently and thoroughly or use hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Disinfect frequently touched surfaces in our homes
-Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue
Be Safe, Be Informed
To learn more about COVID-19, visit the Baptist Health COVID-19 Resources page. More information about available vaccines and any new variants can also be found at the CDC.
