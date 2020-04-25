2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote. In honor of this, The Times-Tribune will highlight women throughout the year who are movers and shakers, inspirers and game changers in the Tri-County in a series called "Year of the Woman". This is the fourth story in this series.
KNOX COUNTY — She’s officially been retired for over 15 years but Claudia Greenwood continues to work as hard as anyone to make the Tri-County a better place to live. She’s passionate about the people in her community, she worries, she resolves and she’s not giving up.
Greenwood was born and raised in Knox County. She was destined to be an educator. She comes from a family of educators on both her mother's and her father’s side.
She and her one brother were country kids, they lived a simple life. They didn’t grow up dining out at fancy restaurants or taking extravagant vacations. But neither did most of their friends and neighbors.
In school she enjoyed cheering and dancing and later she pursued a destiny in education at Eastern Kentucky University. After graduation, she would go on to teach school for 27 years at the very place she earned her early education, Girdler Elementary.
But when her father passed away in 2003, she retired a year later so she and her mother could travel. And they enjoyed that, but Greenwood wasn’t finished leaving her mark on the community.
In 2004, at his request, Greenwood went to work for the Knox County Attorney Charlie Dixon. It was through this job that Greenwood got involved with all things community, she was Dixon’s public relations go-to. Through grant writing efforts, Greenwood helped to bring in a significant about of money to help support UNITE in Knox County, among many other things in her years there.
She left that role shortly after Dixon passed away and funds were cut.
But Greenwood didn’t stop fighting for her community. She moved into a position with the Knox County Chamber of Commerce.
For Greenwood, honoring women is important, calling them instrumental throughout the world. And she can’t believe it has only been 100 years since women were granted the right to vote.
“My mother is 88 years old, so when you think about that, her mother didn’t get to vote,” noted Greenwood.
A lot of times, according to Greenwood, women feel unappreciated.
“I have found the more you do, the more people want you to do,” she said. “Women are just run so thin and they need encouragement, lifting up and celebrated.”
In all of her work Greenwood admits she hasn’t always dealt with stress very well, especially when she was teaching. She said she felt responsible for each of her students and spent a lot of time at school even after hours. So much so, that people would tell her she didn’t have a life.
Now she says she has stress, but it’s nothing like what she had before. In it all she’s relied on the Lord, asking for his guidance in it all — something that she advises young women to do as well. She also tells them to never make a decision too hastily— advice she learned from her father.
Greenwood said she grew up being taught not to miss school and not to miss work and that carried over into adulthood. So much so that her boss Charlie Dixon used to make her practice telling people "NO."
But for Greenwood, it’s really just part of who she is. Her passion is to help make other people better.
“I want to help people along the way,” she said. “I know people struggle. I know people have all kinds of issues and I just try to help.”
Greenwood just wants the best for her community and has high hopes for it.
She credits her mother and her husband for being her biggest cheerleaders in life. She said her mother is always asking her what can she do to help and said she is so thankful her husband is patient with her. She’s relied on close friends who have helped in her journey too, often showing up when she least expects it.
If you aren’t familiar with Greenwood and the work she’s doing in the community, she’s served in multiple ways within her church, Locust Grove Baptist as well as in multiple ways with the following: Kentucky Woman’s Missionary, Union Executive Board, Dr. Thomas Walker Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Kentucky DAR State and Barbourville Woman’s Club.
She has also served on or is currently serving on the Knox County Census Committee, Local Emergency Planning Committee, Knox County UNITE, Knox County Homemakers, Community Collaboration for Children, Upper Cumberland Community Foundation Board, Leadership Tri-County Board Member, Knox/Laurel CASA Board Member, Barbourville/Knox Tourism Commissioner, Supporter and Attendee of Monthly Knox County Prayer on the Square, Promise Neighborhood Community Board Member, Save the Children Committee member, Alzheimers Walk Committee, Tri-County, Union College Psychology Substance Abuse Prevention Committee, Knox County Spelling Bee Judge, Barbourville City Schools School Calendar Committee and Knox County Schools School Calendar Committee.
When community members or local leaders have questions or concerns they often call on Greenwood and she answers.
