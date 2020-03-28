2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote. In honor of this, The Times-Tribune will highlight women throughout the year who are movers and shakers, inspirers and game changers in the Tri-County in a series called "Year of the Woman". This is the third story in this series.
WHITLEY COUNTY—“We were taught to work,” said 89-year old Carrie Frazier who grew up raising a garden as a young girl in eastern Kentucky.
Frazier has been working since she was just 12 years old in the family garden, and now at 89 she’s still working, although she’s been threatening to retire for years now.
She works for an organization whose primary purpose to exist is to create jobs for people — extraordinary people. And Frazier, well, she’s just that.
SEKRI Purchasing Manager Stan Baker will tell you SEKRI is a unique place with a special atmosphere, and he brags on Ms. Carrie, as he calls her.
“She loves being here and she’s a hard worker,” Baker said, adding that it is individuals like Frazier that make his job worthwhile.
Frazier has been employed with SEKRI for 18 years. In all her travels, as a wife and mother, Frazier has spent her entire life working. And she absolutely loves working with SEKRI.
“I’d work here 24/7 if they’d let me,” she said.
Why?
“Because of what we make and who we make it for — our solider boys,” said Frazier. “That’s why I love it so good.”
SEKRI produces over a million military caps a year, first aid kits and fire retardant garments just to name a few.
Baker said if you want Frazier’s opinion, all you have to do is ask.
Frazier, who has lived in Whitley County for the last 30 years, was born in Tennessee but grew up in Middlesboro. She got married at 18 and moved to Harlan, soon after she and her husband moved to Chicago.
Frazier has worked for several companies including a 10-year stint at Schwinn Bicycles, and another 16 years at Brach's Candy. After moving back to Kentucky she worked in Williamsburg for Lion Apparel and is currently finishing out her career at SEKRI where she has been for 18 years.
When the Times-Tribune asked Frazier if the company was treating her OK, she said she’s treating them OK, and laughed and said they call her “bulldog” but admitted it was just a joke.
Frazier takes a sense of pride in her work, in everything she does. She tells others on the factory floor that if they thought about what they were making, even their best wouldn’t be good enough.
Baker said Frazier is a good encourager in the workplace.
Frazier has always given her best in her work. That’s how she was raised. It’s part of her generation, she said. It’s lost in the younger generation, she admits. Frazier doesn’t stop when she gets home either.
She quilts, she gardens and she cans over 300 quarts of green beans. Anybody that needs them or wants them, she gives them freely. She said the more she gives away the more appears on her shelf. She knows God is supplying for the needs of the people.
Baker said to get a quilt gifted to you from Frazier is a big deal and if she brings in food to work, it too is a delight. Employees rave about her chicken and dumplings, and her onions and bacon grease.
When it comes to a woman and her work, Frazier gives a key piece of advice.
One of the most important things a woman can do to live a happy life is to choose the right career for them, she said.
“Find what you do best and what you love to do,” she said. “Study and do the best you can, go as far as you can. Do your best.”
Last year was particularly rough for Frazier but with a job that she loves and co-workers she cares about, it made all the difference.
While Frazier doesn’t exactly come out and call herself a role model for her co-workers she does say they watch how she lives her life. And she strives for them to see Jesus in her.
“I ask the Lord everyday for his light to shine through me, to help the people on the floor,” Frazier said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.