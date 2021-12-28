The Times-Tribune is reviewing the top stories of 2021 as we wind out the year. This was one of the top local stories of the year.
KNOX AND WHITLEY COUNTIES—There has been a lot talk surrounding a horse racing track coming to the Tri-County for many years but 2021 has been definitely been the biggest year yet for Cumberland Run, Corbin’s future horse racing track and Williamsburg’s gaming hall extension, Cumberland Mint.
It has been seven years since the announcement was made that a horse racing track would be coming to Corbin. In 2014, it was announced that Corbin would be getting a quarter horse racing track, which in 2017 was named Cumberland Run. A sister facility in Williamsburg was also proposed, with the name Cumberland Mint being announced earlier this year.
The two facilities will be owned and operated by Keeneland and Kentucky Downs. The Corbin facility will be located on the Corbin Bypass, while the Williamsburg facility will be located off Exit 11.
The proposed quarter horse track in Corbin was changed to accommodate harness racing instead in 2020, which Keeneland's Chief Operating Office Vince Gabbert explained earlier this year was because “Kentucky tries to not have any racing overlaps because it’s a migratory business, so the decision was made to try to create a circuit.”
While the Corbin facility will actually have harness horse racing and will be hosting meets for three weeks in July that lead up into the Red Mile meet in Lexington which goes from August to October, Williamsburg’s sister facility will not have a track and will instead have 400 historical racing machines, a restaurant and some entertainment options. The Corbin facility will also have historical racing machines and a restaurant, with hopes to eventually have a hotel on both sites, as well.
About 200-250 full time jobs are expected to be created between the two facilities, from maintenance to culinary to IT to finance positions. During the meets, Gabbert said an additional 300 to 400 jobs would be created as help will be needed to maintain the stables, do drug testing and other jobs needed to host a meet.
Members of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce took a trip to Red Mile in Lexington in July for the 2021 Corbin races. Because the track construction in Corbin was delayed, the Racing Commission elected to run the 2021 Corbin races at Red Mile, commemorating the new upcoming facilities in Knox and Whitley Counties.
In October, Gov. Andy Beshear joined community leaders to celebrate the official groundbreaking of Cumberland Mint, Williamsburg’s track extension facility, though construction had already started at the site back in June.
“Kentucky is the undisputed horse capital of the world, with a long and rich history here in the commonwealth. Today’s announcement shows the best days for horse racing and tourism in our state are still ahead of us,” Gov. Beshear said during the groundbreaking ceremony. “Cumberland Mint is bringing expanded investment and jobs to Southeastern Kentucky, ensuring that the amazing economic momentum we are seeing is reaching every corner of our commonwealth.”
Then, in November, equipment was brought on to the property on the Corbin Bypass that will eventually house Cumberland Run, Corbin’s horse racing track. A groundbreaking ceremony was supposed to be held some time this year but has been pushed back to early next year, though work has already started on the project.
More progress on the two facilities is expected to happen in 2022. Originally, both sites were expected to be completed by July 2022 but Southern Kentucky Economic Development Director Bruce Carpenter said the Williamsburg facility is expected to be complete around third quarter of 2022 and the Corbin facility is now expected to open in the first quarter of 2023.
