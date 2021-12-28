The Times-Tribune is reviewing the top stories of 2021 as we wind out the year. This was one of the top state stories of the year.
2021 was bookended by devastating weather events that tragically claimed the lives of Kentuckians across the Commonwealth.
Just a year after experiencing historic fatal flooding in the region, the Tri-County area was hit by two separate ice storms in February that saw freezing rain and ice begin to fall the weekend before Valentine’s Day.
"Firefighters spent a majority of the night and early morning on I-75 working multiple separate injury accidents,” the Corbin Fire Department posted on its Facebook page back in February. “At 6 a.m. units worked a single vehicle accident with multiple ejections over the guardrail. Units had to utilize rope systems and a stokes basket to package and retrieve a patient."
At one point, the Laurel County Fire Department reported that I-75's northbound lanes were shutdown beginning at Exit 49 as a result of a fatal crash in Rockcastle County. During the course of the storm, the London-Laurel Rescue Squad reported that just within a one-hour window, it had responded to seven different vehicle collisions.
The ice storms also claimed the life of one Corbin woman and left her husband and grandson hospitalized after they had suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning caused from a generator running in their garage.
The storms also left thousands without power and led to Laurel County officials declaring a state of emergency. At one point, Jackson Energy stated it had 26,000+ customers without electricity after hours of attempting to get it restored. Cumberland Valley Electric, Kentucky Utilities, as well as other electric providers also experienced thousands of customers without service.
Whitley County Judge Executive Pat White Jr. called the road conditions following the storms as bad as he had ever seen them. Back in February, White said the storms were powerful enough to disable the Whitley County 911 Center’s phone services. Calls were rerouted through the City of Corbin’s center until Whitley County was brought back online.
"I can not stress enough how dangerous road conditions are this morning," White wrote in a Facebook post after the storms had hit. "All of our vehicles have had serious issues getting around ourselves. Several have been in the ditch or disabled."
In a response to the storms, Governor Andy Beshear closed state offices due to dangerous road conditions and issued a State of Emergency as the initial winter storm blanketed much of the commonwealth in a wintry mix of snow and ice.
Several local groups offered help by opening their doors to those without heat or place to stay and keep warm. The Laurel County Emergency Operation’s Center (EOC) opened up a warming center for citizens at West London Baptist Church, while Restoration Ministries in Lily opened up their 14 classrooms each with their own gas heating systems, a large youth room with several couches, restrooms and gas stoves to the public.
Then just earlier this month, communities in Western Kentucky were hit with tornadoes and storms that claimed the lives of 77 Kentuckians, marking it the deadliest severe weather outbreak in state history. And while weather experts are still unsure of how many tornadoes hit the area, it is agreed that amongst the multiple twisters was a tornado that ran from Arkansas though Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky and parts of Illinois, claiming even more lives.
Gov. Beshear once again declared a state of emergency in response to the storms and asked President Joe Biden for federal assistance. Following the storms, the president visited the area, pledging to do “whatever it takes, as long as it takes” to help Kentuckians and other Americans affected by the tornadoes.
The governor said that between members of the Kentucky National Guard and other state agencies, more than 1,300 people had been involved in the clean up and recovery effort. He said among them were 600 transportation employees, 100 state police troopers, and over 20 forestry personnel. True to his word, President Biden and the federal government sent around 700 FEMA workers to Western Kentucky.
Members of the Tri-County community also came together to help those affected by the storms. Several businesses, churches, schools and organizations teamed together to collect donations to be taken to Western Kentucky. The Knox-Whitley Humane Society was amongst those who collected items to be donated. They also sent a group to deliver the goods and assist in searching for missing pets and other animals. Others to make the trip west to offer their assistance were members of Corbin’s Special Operations Team to man the Bowling Green Fire Department, which had survived the storms, in effort to provide their first responders with a rest.
By Monday, a fund created to assist those impacted by the storms had received 122,193 donations pledging $27 million, says Beshear’s office. The governor also announced a new website, governor.ky.gov/tornadoresources, which provides key information from state agencies including how to apply for unemployment, health care coverage, food assistance, driver’s license replacement and long-term housing and more.
“We are committed to the folks of Western Kentucky, and we won’t be here just this week or this month, but we will be here every single day for however long it takes to rebuild every building and every life, to get everyone as close as we can to where they need to be,” said Gov. Beshear.
