The Times-Tribune is reviewing the top stories of 2021 as we wind out the year. This was one of the top state stories of the year.
Though COVID-19 is still ravaging through our communities, 2021 has seen a return to some more “normalcy” as festivals and other events have made a comeback throughout the Tri-County and the state this year.
In 2020, it was cancellation after cancellation. From concerts to festivals to foodie weeks, Tri-Countians and Kentuckians were finally able to gather again for several events that had to be cancelled the year before.
Perhaps one of the biggest events in the state to see a return to a more normal format this year was the Kentucky State Fair. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the state fair to close to the public in 2020 with a limited capacity crowd and overall smaller event.
This year, however, thousands of visitors flocked to the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville during the 11-day event in August to enjoy live entertainment, carnival rides, hundreds of food and other vendors, daily activities and agriculture competitions. Though all were required to wear masks and encouraged to social distance while indoors at the state fair, visitors were not required to wear masks while outside.
Locally, the Whitley County Fair saw its return in 2021. With events like a horse show, corn hole tournament, craft bazaar, and the event’s first-ever demolition derby, the Whitley County Fair had a little something for everybody to enjoy over the summer in efforts to return to some normalcy.
Festivals were another big thing to return in 2021. Throughout the state, festivals were being held once again and were almost completely back to a normal format. All the big annual Tri-County festivals saw a return in 2021.
To kick off the Tri-County’s return to normalcy with festivals was the annual NIBROC Festival. After last year’s cancellation, downtown Corbin was once again filled with all the sights, sounds and smells that come with Corbin’s hometown festival, NIBROC. The only thing that did not see a return to this year’s festival was the annual Miss NIBROC Pageant but all other events, including live entertainment, carnival rides and food and craft vendors lined the streets of downtown.
Williamsburg’s Old Fashioned Trading Days returned to downtown Williamsburg September 9 through 11, bringing out hundreds of attendees to enjoy live entertainment and several food and craft vendors.
In Laurel County, the World Chicken Festival returned to downtown London, featuring one of the largest parades in the area, live entertainment, hundreds of food and other vendors, carnival rides and daily activities for people to enjoy. The four-day festival brought out thousands of visitors in September.
The Tri-County’s final annual festival to see a return this year was Barbourville’s Daniel Boone Festival that was held October 3 through 9. This year’s festival marked the 73rd year for the Daniel Boone Festival, a local favorite that began in May of 1948.
Live entertainment was another return in 2021 that was happening all across the state, with concerts and other live events being held at arenas throughout Kentucky, including the Corbin Arena.
Though the year began with pod seating and a limited audience, the Arena returned was able to return to full capacity mid-way through the year and in the end had the biggest year the Corbin Arena has seen yet.
“Despite the uncertainties in the beginning of the year as to what our industry was going to be this year, I set a personal goal to have 30 events this year, which would be more events than The Arena has ever had in one year,” Corbin Arena Manager Kristi Balla said in a previous interview with the Times-Tribune. The Corbin Arena surpassed that goal with a total of 40 events and very few cancellations for the year after wrapping up their final event on December 18.
Other events to make their return in 2021 includes Restaurant Week and Burger Week, two of Corbin’s foodie weeks that helps to bring out new customers to enjoy new, original dishes for some of Corbin’s locally owned restaurants. The Corbin Tourism Commission kicked off Restaurant Week in January of this year. Originally set to debut last year, but ultimately canceled because of the pandemic, Restaurant Week was set to see each restaurant create an appetizer, entree, and dessert for $25 and encouraged restaurants to create a new signature dish that would only be available for that week.
Burger Week also returned in June with more participating restaurants than ever before, which offered local foodies an opportunity to sample some of the best and most creative burgers Corbin’s local restaurants have to offer for only $5.
Another big event to return to Corbin in 2021 was the Moonbow Eggfest which took place on September 11 of this year. The event, which began in 2014, returned to its normal format as a popular one-day foodie event that brings chefs and food lovers from around the country to downtown Corbin to sample some of the various foods and treats prepared by folks using the Big Green Egg, a Kamado-style cooker known for its versatility.
The 2021 Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) Summit was held in Corbin in October, bringing with it a record number of attendees and the promise of a better future for Appalachians. The two-day event featured an exhibit space, speakers and panel discussions at the Corbin Arena, as well as several breakout sessions at the Corbin Center and a reception in downtown Corbin.
Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission Executive Director Maggy Monhollen said the 2021 SOAR Summit brought a boost to the local economy and helped to shine a light on all Corbin has to offer for possible future events like it to be held in the future.
Even in the middle of the pandemic, the City of Corbin was able to host a brand new festival this year with the inaugural Colonel Fest, which took place in April and paid homage to one of Corbin’s most famous residents, Colonel Harland Sanders. The event featured over 40 vendors set up throughout downtown Corbin and had several contests for community members to take part in.
These were just some of the events that saw a return in 2021 as our world has tried to work its way to somewhat of a normal state in the middle of the pandemic and communities work to rebuild their struggling economies. Throughout the state and in the Tri-County, community members were once again able to gather for things like meetings and other community gatherings, host events such as 5Ks and parades, and host Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners and giveaways throughout the holiday season.
