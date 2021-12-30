2021 saw the latest wrinkle in a decades-long contention between the cities of Corbin and London regarding property located in southern Laurel County.
Things kicked off in late 2020 when the London City Council approved annexing two tracts of land in southern Laurel County into the City of London. The first tract in London’s proposal was described as territory in the right of way of Interstate 75, the right of way of West Cumberland Gap Parkway and the right of way of Kentucky Route 770. Tract two is described as property located at the intersection of I-75 and W. Cumberland Gap Parkway, which is owned by G&M Oil Company. Together both tracts of land measure approximately 639 acres with 85 percent of that land running along I-75.
In response to London’s actions, the City of Corbin filed a lawsuit, arguing London’s plan for annexing the two tracts of property near Exit 29 did not meet the requirements for annexation set forth by Kentucky law. Corbin argued that Tract 1 did not meet requirements as it was not adjacent to London’s current boundaries. Annexing Tract 1 would expand London's boundaries nine miles down I-75, until it reaches the boundaries of Tract 2. The lawsuit goes on to state that Tract 2 would only meet the adjacent or contiguous requirement once Tract 1 is annexed and argues that the annexation of Tract 2 must be delayed as a result.
“The annexation of Tract 1 is a ruse designed to artificially extend London’s boundaries to Tract 2,” reads the lawsuit. “This is a classic, and prohibited, corridor annexation.”
Corbin also argued London failed to meet the stipulations found in KRS 81A.427 (3), which directs a city proposing annexation of a property with utility infrastructure owned by a different city to send a notice of the proposed annexation to mayor of the city who owns said infrastructure no later than 14 days prior to meeting of which the second reading of the ordinance would be read.
Corbin claimed because the the Corbin Utility Commission installed the infrastructure decades ago, the city owns the infrastructure. The City of London argued this point during oral arguments in July, pointing to Kentucky statutes that say city utility commissions are Special Purpose Government Entities (SPGEs) and separate from the city.
Legal representatives for London also argued Corbin had “actual notice” of its intent to annex the two tracts, citing coverage in local newspapers. They used Corbin’s hiring of an attorney and sending correspondence to London after its second reading of its annexation ordinance, as well as Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus attending the second reading of the ordinance, as proof that Corbin knew of its intent.
Because London believes Corbin had actual notice, it argues Corbin was compelled to submit a certified municipal order objecting London’s action within a timely manner, which Corbin never did. Corbin argues it wasn’t required to as it was never formally notified of London’s intent in the first place.
After months of submitting written motions and summaries of judgement on paper, both sides were able to have their arguments heard by Hon. Judge Gregory Lay in July. Some have noticed construction near the hotly contested Exit 29 - a London-based company called BaxMax, LLC has cleared the land and put a road in. The company is advertising that commercial space is available.
However, when it comes to the annexation, very little progress has been made since July, as a ruling has yet to be handed down.
The legal battle between the two sides in Laurel Circuit Court was also a topic of conversation for lawmakers in Frankfort during 2021’s General Assembly. Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) introduced Senate Bill 274 (SB 274), which allows cities such as Corbin, who were originally chartered in two counties, the opportunity to annex into a third neighboring county on a voluntary basis provided it has existing infrastructure in the third county.
Before the bill was passed by the Senate before being moved over the House for its approval, Senator Brandon Storm (R-London) argued that the bill should be tabled as the litigation between the two cities was still pending, noting at the time, the discovery phase of the case had just ended. Stivers argued that the Senate’s actions would not affect the pending litigation.
Storm’s attempt to table the bill was defeated by a vote of 20-10, with three senators passing their vote. The bill then was passed by the Senate by a vote of 20-12-2 on March 5, before it was passed by the House of Representatives just before midnight on March 16 by a vote of 62-25. It was then signed by Stivers and Speaker of the House David Osborne (R-Prospect) and delivered to Governor Andy Beshear, who signed the bill into law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.