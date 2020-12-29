YEAR IN REVIEW #3: Election affected by pandemic tops headlines in 2020

As 2020 winds down, the Times-Tribune is looking back at the top 3 stories of 2020. These stories were some of the most read stories on our website and garnered the most attention on our social media pages. Today we are looking at number 3.
News about this year’s presidential election dominated headlines all throughout 2020 and looks to continue that trend into the future thanks in no small part to the pandemic.
From the way ballots were cast, to each candidates platforms, to President Donald Trump contracting the virus and the ultimate cancelling of presidential debates, the virus had a hand in just about every aspect of this year’s race.
In the end however, President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Trump in the electoral college 306 to 232 and ended up with over 81 million votes, the most ever in a presidential race. President Trump received over 74 million votes, the most ever for a losing candidate.
President-elect Biden defeated familiar Democratic candidates during the primaries, such as Bernie Sanders, who finished with the second most votes in the Democratic battle. Other notable primary candidates included Senator Elizabeth Warren; former New York Mayor, Michael Bloomberg; and former South Bend, Indiana mayor, Pete Buttigieg.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also threw her name into consideration for the Democratic nominee, but withdrew before the primaries.
Following the election, President Trump has accused the election process of being fraudulent and has filed over 50 lawsuits in swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Minnesota, and New Mexico, most of which have been either dismissed or withdrawn.
The state of Texas even filed a lawsuit challenging the election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The lawsuit was later dismissed by the Supreme Court.
Here in the Commonwealth, President Trump won the state by more than 550,000 votes.
Kentuckians also reelected Senator Mitch McConnell to his seventh term. McConnell defeated Democratic nominee Amy McGrath, and Libertarian candidate Brad Barron.
McGrath defeated Charles Booker in a closely contested primary race, winning by less that 16,000 votes.
Congressman Hal Rogers was reelected to serve Kentucky’s fifth congressional district, a job he’s been doing since 1981. Rogers is the longest serving Kentucky Republican ever elected to federal office. Rogers won in landslide victories in both the primary election where he defeated Gerardo Serrano, and the general election in which he had more than 200,000 more votes than his opponent, Matthew Ryan Best.
Rogers joined five (four Republicans, one Democrat) other Kentucky congressional incumbents in winning reelection this year.
In local state senate elections, Brandon Storms won the election for the 21st district, which covers Laurel County amongst others. Storms defeated Walter Trebolo III in the general election, and incumbent Albert Robinson in the Republican primary.
State Senate President Robert Stivers ran unopposed, and thus was reelected to represent the 25th district.
Incumbent State Representative Regina Huff won her Republican primary race against Matthew Anderson, and ran unopposed in the general election for the 82nd district. Republican Shane Baker defeated three others in district 85’s primary race. He ran unopposed in the general election. Similarly, Republican Tom O’Dell Smith won the primary nod for the 86th district, and ran unopposed in the general election.
Republican incumbent Robert Goforth defeated Mike VanWinkle in the race for the 89th district. While Republican incumbent Derek Lewis won his reelection for the 90th district, defeating challenger Ralph Hoskins.
In Whitley County, the Williamsburg City Council remained unchanged as all incumbents were reelected. The same was true for the Barbourville City Council.
Corbin City Commissioners Trent Knuckles and Brandon Shepherd were reelected. Allison Moore and Seth Reeves were elected to their first term on the city commission.
The London City Council saw newcomers Kelly Greene and Kip Jervis join incumbents Danny Phelps, Judd Weaver, Daniel Carmack, and Bobby Joe Parman as the six were the top vote getters.
