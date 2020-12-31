This year has been difficult for many as we have navigated a pandemic that has forced people to quarantine, students have had to learn virtually, events have been cancelled, businesses have closed and the list goes on. But even through the pandemic, people have sought ways to come together — safely, show support, celebrate and more.
As our website and social media top stories for the year 2020 were overwhelmingly negative, our staff didn't want to forget that 2020 had some highlights too, so we created a list of some of this year's heartwarming moments to reflect on as we say goodbye to 2020.
1. Thanking heroes
Community members showed up in waves to the campus of Baptist Health Corbin for prayer events and evenings of appreciation for local first responders and hospital employees. Supporters drove by or parked in the hospital's parking lot with their vehicles decorated with words of thanks and encouragement. Surrounding communities hosted similar events at local hospitals.
Copeland and Romines Law Office in Corbin introduced "The Champ's Tab" for Baptist Health Corbin employees in April. The office started a tab of $1,000 each at The Depot on Main, Pizza & Company and The Root Beer Stand for Baptist employees to dine on during their shift. While the move was in one part to thank healthcare workers, it was also to help local restaurants affected by the restrictions.
Karen White of Corbin came up with an idea to help feed hospital employees called Corbin Cares.
White reached out to several in the community and decided to partner with the Upper Cumberland Community Foundation after talking with Sandi Curd, a co-chair for its board. With a mission to empower the people who have a heart for Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, and to transform the quality of life for future generations, this was the perfect partnership for White's cause.
UCCF is an affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, an accredited community foundation serving Southeast Kentucky.
With the money donated, Corbin Cares bought meals from locally owned restaurants in Corbin and delivered them to the healthcare workers at Baptist Health Corbin.
2. Recovery
While we mourn the lives we have lost throughout the pandemic, we are also thankful for those who have recovered.
3. Graduation parades
Since students were not able to have in-person graduation ceremonies, schools and communities came together to recognize senior high school students in a new way that may be something that sticks around. Schools, community members, and local officials helped organize senior parades through students' respective communities as the school year ended.
Families and friends were able to gather along sidewalks and the side of the road to watch as seniors rolled by in vehicles decorated in school colors and other ways to stand out as the students wore their graduation caps and gowns. Supporters made signs, clapped and waved as the parades proceeded through town. Many people commented that the parades were so fun that it might should be considered to be an annual event.
4. Singing on Sundays
Phillip Johnson and his wife Peggy held 10-minute piano concerts from within their home in Blair Park in Corbin for their neighbors on Sunday afternoons as a sense of encouragement during the coronavirus pandemic. While they started having one on Saturday and Sunday, they decided to move forward with just the Sunday gathering as it's a little bit slower that day for everyone.
The idea came about from all the things that the people in Italy have been doing. Johnson said he’s watched residents in other cities that live in these large apartment complexes open their windows and sing songs to encourage each other and they burst out into song as a communal way of pulling together as a country while dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.
“With that in mind, my wife and I decided to do something similar for our neighborhood,” said Johnson.
“There was a real sense of community warmth,” said Johnson. “A sense of we’re all in this together and we can do this.”
