YEAR IN REVIEW #2: Area flooding breaks records

As 2020 winds down, the Times-Tribune is looking back at the top 3 stories of 2020. These stories were some of the most read stories on our website and garnered the most attention on our social media pages. Today we are looking at number 2.
TRI-COUNTY - The beginning of the decade will most certainly be remembered for the pandemic and ensuing events. Here locally however, before the masks, mandates and vaccines, there was historical flooding that saw the Cumberland River rise to some of the highest points in recorded history and cost millions of dollars worth of damage.
In February, following a bout of heavy rainfall, the Cumberland River crested at 40.01 feet in Barbourville, placing it inside the top-10 highest crests ever for the city. The National Weather Service considers 38 feet in Barbourville as a major flooding stage.
The Cumberland River crested at 34.8 feet in Williamsburg on Feb. 9, the third highest crest on record. 32 feet is considered major flooding there.
In Pineville, the river crested at 1,019.06 feet. Major flood stage for the river in Pineville is 1,019.0 feet. February’s flood was the second highest crest of the river in Pineville causing the city to close one of its flood gates for the first time. The flood of 1977 sits on the top of the list for historic crests of the Cumberland River in Pineville at 1,021.8 feet.
“It was scary,” Whitley County Judge Executive Pat White, Jr. told the Times-Tribune back in February. “Homes were in water, barns were in water. We had buildings that have been moved by the water and caught in the trees that normally line the river that are now hundreds of feet from the river.”
The flooding claimed the life of a Woodbine man, Ronnie Bryant, who was found after three days of searching in his vehicle submerged by flood waters. Bryant was 74-years-old.
White, along with other local county and city officials, declared states of emergency for their respective districts. Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in response to the flooding. In total, Beshear declared emergencies in 12 counties: Bell, Clay, Harlan, Hickman, Knox, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary, Metcalfe, Perry and Whitley.
A few weeks following the flood, Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC) Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced that a total of $500,000 in grant funding would be available to those counties to be used for flood debris cleanup. Each county was eligible for up to $50,000 to cover the cost of collecting, transporting and disposing of municipal solid waste resulting from the flood event.
Two months following that, both Knox and Whitley County were named in President Donald Trump’s Disaster Declaration, which granted public assistance to impacted counties to repair roads, bridges and other infrastructure. The city of Williamsburg was also named in the declaration.
Following the flood several local groups reached out to help the recovery process. Organizers from God’s Food Pantry with Williamsburg Tourism and Immanuel Baptist Church helped distribute non-perishable food items to citizens. The Kentucky Baptist Relief offered assistance with larger reconstruction projects.
More than 30 residents and a group of volunteers from the University of the Cumberlands helped clear debris and destruction at Whitley County’s Sally Gap Farm, where owner Rich Meadors estimated around $70,000 worth of damages had occurred.
Corbin Fire Department’s Special Operations helped neighboring Bell and Harlan counties in the days following the flood, using their equipment and boat to help rescue those trapped behind flood waters. They assisted in rescuing three individuals in Harlan County’s Baxter community and a family of four in Bell County’s Page community. They also helped rescue 10 people trapped on a bridge in the Page community who had been waiting for assistance for nearly two hours.
While the flooding served as a way for community members to come together to help their neighbor in need, the effects of the flood were and will continue to be felt for quite some time as several homes and businesses were damaged.
