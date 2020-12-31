As 2020 winds down, the Times-Tribune is looking back at the top 3 stories of 2020. These stories were some of the most read stories on our website and garnered the most attention on our social media pages. Today we are looking at number 1. The other two stories were in the Tuesday edition of our newspaper.
The biggest story of the year and the one thing that has remained a constant in our lives this year has certainly been the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has made on our daily lives.
Nothing in our lifetime has affected our every day lives more than this virus that even the experts knew very little about before it began changing our way of life.
From trips to the grocery store to family visits to how we complete our work, at least some aspect of our lives has had to change due to the pandemic.
In January, the World Health Organization announced the mysterious virus that first made its appearance in Wuhan, China.
By the end of January, the WHO declared a public health emergency as cases of COVID-19 began popping up throughout the United States with the country’s first confirmed case appearing on January 21. At that time, there was little to no information about the virus and no way of knowing how it may impact the world around us.
As Kentucky saw its first case hit on March 6, cancellations began swarming left and right with some of the first cancellations being college campuses. Then, public schools started closing throughout the state as Kentucky began seeing more cases popping up, as other cancellations soon followed.
Across the nation, sports began seeing the impact of the virus as the NCAA Tournament was cancelled before it had even begun. Then, in the state, the KHSAA had to make the tough decision to cancel the remainder of the Sweet Sixteen tournament just after the South Laurel Lady Cardinals had defeated the tournament’s top contender and were on their way to the Elite Eight.
On March 11, the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic and two days later President Donald Trump declared a National Emergency. And just 10 days after Kentucky saw its first positive case, the state saw its first COVID-19 related death.
Governor Andy Beshear began giving live daily updates where he reported the newest number of positive cases, any COVID-19 related deaths and announced any new regulations that were being put in place to help combat the virus, including closing nonessential businesses, limiting capacity in stores, restaurants and even at funerals, and requiring that masks be worn in public.
Some of the hardest hit were those in nursing homes and other long care facilities, as the number of cases and deaths skyrocketed.
In the Tri-County, Laurel County was the first to report a positive case with the county’s first case being reported on March 24. Whitley County reported its first positive case of the virus on April 6 and the following day Knox County reported its first positive case.
Since then, the number of cases throughout the Tri-County has grown significantly with all three counties still being considered in the “red” zone for their high number of cases.
Summer looked significantly different this year, as schools were unable to kickoff the start of summer with typical graduations, pools were closed or only open for a limited period of time and with significant restrictions, vacations were canceled and people were forced to spend much of their time indoors. Holidays also looked much different this year, as family dinners and gatherings had to be canceled or downsized significantly to adhere to CDC and local guidelines.
Unfortunately one of the biggest stories to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the number of lives it has taken. The virus has taken the lives of some of the world’s most well-known celebrities with some celebrity deaths including country legends Charley Pride and Joe Diffie, singer and songwriter John Prine, and actress Carol Sutton.
Now nine months into the pandemic, there have been 82,959,318 positive cases reported across the world, according to the WHO’s latest report and 1,809,381 deaths related to COVID-19. The United States has had 19,631,407 positive cases of COVID-19 and has reported 340,809 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the CDC.
As of the governor’s latest report, Kentucky has reported 261,492 positive cases of COVID-19 and seen 2,594 deaths related to COVID-19.
Across the Tri-County, Laurel County has had 3,806 positive cases reported in total while reporting 15 deaths related to the novel coronavirus, according to the health department’s Wednesday update. In Whitley County, there have been 2,274 total positive cases reported and 23 deaths, while Knox County has reported 1,919 positive cases as of Wednesday.
Most recently, two vaccines have been tested and approved for use in the United States including the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
In the state, health officials have laid out a plan for who will receive the first doses and different phases of administering the vaccine to Kentuckians.
The first vaccines administered to healthcare workers and those in longterm care facilities in the state began on December 15. The following day Baptist Health Corbin employees began receiving the vaccine and employees of Saint Joseph London began receiving vaccinations the following week.
The new year will see more and more vaccinations being administered as vaccinations will continue to be distributed in phases over the coming months and we continue to try and combat this virus.
