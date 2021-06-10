WILLIAMSBURG — Jonathan Wyatt will be kicking off his first official week as Main Street Manager with a bang, as the Summer Block Parties and Street Dances will be making a return to downtown Williamsburg.
After the passing of former Main Street Manager Nannie Hayes, Wyatt stepped in to help as needed but officially took the job this week.
Wyatt has lived in Williamsburg off and on his entire life. He also works as a music teacher at Corbin Middle School.
“I’m excited to see the growth that can happen in downtown,” Wyatt said. “Great things can happen in Williamsburg and great things will happen in Williamsburg, we just have to get behind one another and just show our support and we can do that, we can make it happen.”
As Main Street Manager, Wyatt hopes to not only “make Williamsburg feel like home,” but also showcase Williamsburg’s rich history, its downtown businesses and the opportunities that are in Williamsburg.
“When I drive down Main Street, I look at these empty buildings and I picture things there, I picture a business there,” he said. “We often say ‘what sends people from Williamsburg to Corbin or London?’ Well, there’s options. In Williamsburg, you don’t have people from Corbin or London coming to Williamsburg, so that’s a problem. Our biggest thing is to promote business, promote the rich history that we have and to promote them in a positive manner and make it welcoming to all people, not just older people but kids and families too, with activities and all sorts of things.”
Wyatt’s first event as Main Street Manager will be Friday night’s Summer Block Party and Street Dance, an event that has been taking place for over a decade now.
“It was started by Nannie Hayes, the previous Main Street Manager and it’s been an event that we’ve had ever since; except last year, obviously we didn’t get to have it,” Wyatt said. “It’s something to do on Friday nights for the whole community.”
Wyatt said this summer’s theme for the Main Street Program is “Peace, Love and Summer Fun.”
Friday night will be the first of five events, with the band Hi-5 kicking it off.
Wyatt said there will be a mixture of genres playing “anything you can dance to.”
On June 25, Positive Movement will be taking the stage while City Heat will perform live on July 2. Then, on July 16, Superfecta will perform and the band Usual Suspects will wrap up the Summer Block Parties on July 30.
The Summer Block Parties and Street Dances are free to the public with the event sponsored by the Main Street Program. This year, each event will have a raffle for a gift card to a different downtown business. Friday’s raffle will be for a gift card to the Brick Oven.
Each event will feature live performances and will have different athletic groups and clubs selling concessions.
The Main Street Program will also be selling T-shirts at this year’s event. T-shirts will cost $10 with all money going back into the Main Street Program to help put on more events downtown.
“Just come listen to some good music or if you want to get up and dance, you can get up and dance,” Wyatt said. “Sometimes less is more, so that’s kind of what we’re trying to promote. Sit back, relax, worship with everyone and visit with people you’ve not seen from behind a mask in however many months.”
The Main Street Program will also be sponsoring Movies in the Park later this summer and recently received a grant to renovate the facade of some of the buildings downtown.
The Summer Block Parties and Street Dances will take place from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night of the event at Bill Woods Park. Event goers are encouraged to bring their own blankets and/or chairs.
“I love this town, I want it to grow and succeed,” Wyatt said. “We’re just trying to grow and try to continue the legacy that Nannie has left but we can also grow on that legacy.”
