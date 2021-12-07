WWE returning to Corbin Arena

CORBIN — The Corbin Arena announced on Monday morning that World Wrestling Entertainment will be making its return to the Corbin Arena in January with a WWE SuperShow live event.
The first time WWE made its appearance at the Corbin Arena was back in 2018.
In a previous interview with The Times-Tribune, Corbin Arena Manager Kristi Balla said scheduling WWE to come to the Arena was something she had been working on since she had taken over as general manager and in January, the professional wrestling company will be making its fourth appearance at the Arena since that first show in 2018.
“It was something I wholeheartedly believed should happen here,” she said. “Connections always play a part and I give the assist to a WWE superstar who helped me get to who I needed in order to start the conversation. He had my back on this one and I am forever grateful. He gave me the boost and I continued to annoy the living daylights out of them until they said yes.”
WWE made a stop at the Arena the following year, in 2019, and again in 2020. Last year, the City of Corbin even changed its name to “King Corbin” for a day as superstar wrestler King Corbin and WWE launched a campaign to have the city renamed, receiving nationwide attention and helping to promote the City of Corbin to wrestling fans across the country.
The return of the WWE SuperShow to the Corbin Arena will take place on Saturday, January 22 at 7:30 p.m. Originally, WWE Live was scheduled to be on tour in Canada during that date but the January 22 show at Brandt Centre in Regina, SK, Canada was pushed back and has been rescheduled for October, according to the WWE website.
Featured superstars for the upcoming show will include Big E, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks and Drew McIntyre, according to their website. Though the website noted that featured talent is subject to change.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Corbin Arena Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets will be starting at $29.
