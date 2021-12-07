WWE returning to Corbin Arena

WWE made its first appearance at the Corbin Arena in 2018. The show returned to Corbin in 2019 and 2020. As the WWE made its return to Corbin in 2020, the city changed its name to "King Corbin" for a day as superstar wrestler King Corbin and WWE launched a campaign for the name change. The Corbin Arena will be welcoming WWE superstars again on January 22. | File Photo