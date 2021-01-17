WPD seeks info about death investigation from 2015

WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg Police Department is asking for information on a death investigation from 2015.
Amy N. Freeman (Rains) was found deceased in her apartment on November 13, 2015. The Williamsburg Police Department responded and initiated an investigation which reflected the possibility of foul play.
In a press release, Williamsburg Police Department Chief Wayne Bird said, "We're still conducting this investigation as a suspicious death. Homicide has not yet been ruled out".
WPD has tirelessly followed up on information and leads trying to conclude this investigation, but still no suspects have been connected to the case.
WPD is asking that anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the police department. Callers can remain anonymous.
WPD Lieutenant Bobby Freeman and Chief Wayne Bird are in charge of the investigation. Callers may call Whitley Dispatch at (606) 549-6017 or (606) 549-6038.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.