WPD seeking information on wanted man

WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Police Department is seeking information from the public on the whereabouts of Justin L. Dodd.
Dodd is wanted by the Williamsburg Police Department on felony warrants for second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of identity of another with out consent and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Call Whitley Dispatch at (606) 549-6017 or your local law enforcement agency if you have any information concerning this individual.
Williamsburg Police Department reported several drug arrests over the weekend.
At 2:19 a.m. Monday, WPD Officer Bryson Lawson and Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. arrested one individual and cited two others to court at Super 8 Motel following an investigation. Meth and drug paraphernalia were found inside the motel room during the officers investigation.
Karen Holland of Fisty, Kentucky was charged and issued a citation for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and drug paraphernalia.
Corey J. Mullins of Fisty was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael J. Melton of Hyden, Kentucky was arrested and charged with giving an officer false identifying information and violation of conditions of release. Melton provided officers with a false name and date of birth upon contact. He was determined to be on supervised release with an ankle bracelet on unrelated charges in another county. Melton was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
At 4:25 a.m. Sunday, Williamsburg Police Officers arrested Larry D. Harville, age 40, of Hoss McCullah Road following a traffic stop at the intersection of South 10th and Kentucky Highway 92 West. Harville was found to illegally be in possession of a stolen debit card and stolen credit card.
He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center and charged with theft, receipt of stolen credit/debit card.
Arresting officersnwere Officer Dorman Patrick Jr, Officer Bryson Lawson, and Officer Jason Williams.
On Saturday the Williamsburg Police Department arrested Bruce R. Lawton of Corbin, following an investigation into forged checks at Community Trust Bank in Williamsburg.
WPD Officer Greg Rhoades initiated an investigation which indicated Lawton attempted to pass forged checks.
WPD's investigation led to Lawton being apprehended in the Canadatown community by WPD Officer Steven Hill and KSP Trooper Brandon Creekmore late Friday night.
Lawton was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center and charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. WPD K-9 Officer Johnny Fulton assisted with the investigation.
