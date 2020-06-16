WPD seeking information on man wanted for stealing vehicle

WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Police Department is asking citizens to help locate a man who is reportedly responsible for stealing a vehicle from Main Street in downtown Williamsburg.
Jeffery Curtis Hicks is wanted for stealing a car near Maiden Drug in Williamsburg on May 15, according to Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird. The vehicle has since been recovered at an establishment in London and returned to its owner.
Hicks has active warrants for his arrest. If you have information, have seen this man or may know his whereabouts authorities are asking you call the Whitley County Dispatch at (606) 549-6017. Law enforcement would appreciate any assistance.
Hicks is charged with theft by unlawful taking (disposition auto) - $500 or more but under $10,000.
Chief Bird said Hicks has a criminal history and may not have a permanent address. However, as of Tuesday morning, the department had received information that Hicks was recently seen in Whitley County.
Hicks is a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Williamsburg Police Officer S.Hill is investigating the case.
