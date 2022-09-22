WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle which crashed into Riverside Produce at the intersection of US Highway 25 West and Kentucky Highway 92 West last Saturday night at 10:07 p.m.
According to the department’s Facebook appeal, the vehicle left the scene before the officers arrived. The vehicle has been described as a black or dark colored car--possibly a Volkswagen.
“We’ve just (been) reaching out to the public and local businesses. Right now Officer Dorman Patrick is conducting an investigation,” said WPD Ofc. Steven Hill.
Hill hopes that perhaps surrounding businesses may have video footage of the crash. Anyone with information regarding the incident contact Whitley Dispatch at 606-549-6017.
This is a developing story and may be updated at a later date.
