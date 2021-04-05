Two Williamsburg residents were arrested on drug charges Monday after a traffic stop.
Sarah Powers, 34, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), second- and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, no/expired registration plates, and failure to produce insurance.
Matthew Thomas, 30, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), second- and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
Williamsburg Police Department Officer Bryson Lawson and K-9 Officer Johnny Fulton arrested Powers and Thomas following a traffic stop on a gray 2005 Saturn, on Lindenburg Drive in the Highland Park community, according to a press release to a WPD press release.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found approximately 13 grams of suspected meth, a small amount of suspected heroin, suboxone tablets, and approximately $200 cash. Both suspects were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Thomas was also served with a warrant for an EPO violation.
WPD officers assisting at the scene included Officer Steven Hill, Officer Jason Williams, Officer Cody Harrell, and Lieutenant Brandon White.
