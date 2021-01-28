WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Police Department announced on Tuesday the initial certification of three department K-9s.
Chief Wayne Bird and K-9 Ryker, Officer John Fulton and K-9 Amos and Sgt. Elijah Hunter and K-9 Thor all received certification.
As of Tuesday, Chief Bird, Officer Fulton and their K-9s officially became certified in trailing and cadaver. Sgt. Hunter and K-9 Thor successfully completed certification in drug detection, tracking and suspect apprehension.
Additionally Lieutenant Jim Pool and K-9 Nitro also completed their annual re-certification in K-9 patrol procedures.
Chief Bird and the Williamsburg Police Department thanked K-9 handler Candy Stooksbury with Campbell County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office and Matt Forsyth with LaFollette (Tennessee) Police Department for their time, effort, and willingness to work with the WPD K-9 Division.
Williamsburg Police Department press release and photos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.