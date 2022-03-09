WPD arrests 4 after about one pound of suspected meth found

WILLIAMSBURG — Four were arrested early Friday morning after Williamsburg Police Department found the individuals in possession of just under one pound of suspected methamphetamine.
A small quantity of heroin was also found, along with a large amount of cash and drug paraphernalia, according to the Williamsburg Police Department.
The WPD officers made the arrest on Lick Fork Road in eastern Whitley County.
Justin Mullis, 26, of Williamsburg was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance-methamphetamine, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - heroin, and drug paraphernalia.
Cara E. Lawson, 33, of Williamsburg was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - methamphetamine, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - heroin, and drug paraphernalia.
Michell A. Moses, 33, of Jellico, Tennessee was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - methamphetamine, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - heroin, and drug paraphernalia. Moses was also served with an indictment warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree-heroin, drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Wonnie A. Carpenter, 55, of Williamsburg was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - methamphetamine, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - heroin, drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a minor.
An additional suspect Anthony Anderson (Sullivan) is being sought by law enforcement in their connection to this incident. Anderson fled on foot from officers and is currently at large. Please call Whitley Dispatch at (606) 549-6017 if you see him or if you know his whereabouts. Anderson has active warrants for his arrests on unrelated incidents, and an additional warrant will be obtained stemming from this incident.
The investigation was conducted by Officer Dorman Patrick Jr., Chief Wayne Bird, and K-9 Officer Johnny Fulton. Officers assisting with the investigation included, Officer Chad Foley, Officer Bryson Lawson, Officer Daniel Lovitt, Officer Trevor Teague, K-9 Sgt. Elijah Hunter and K-9 Thor.
Federal charges are pending through the Office of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration-DEA London.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.