KEAVY -- In less than a week, Laurel County native Dan Hale will celebrate his 101st birthday.
His hearing is bad from his service during World War II, but his mind is still very full of the details of his experiences that include being in the Battle of the Bulge and on Normandy Beach during another intense battle.
One wall of Hale's house is decorated with his war medals, pictures of him during his service time and a framed newspaper tribute to his 100th birthday last year.
But the memories of the hardships he endured - even being the sole member of his platoon to escape capture by German forces during World War II - are imprinted in his mind. But it was only in recent years that Hale actually talked about those experiences in the Army, according to his wife Alma, with whom he just celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary.
Hale's service was recognized recently by Kentucky legislators and although Hale was unable to make the trip to Frankfort, he did participate in the meeting virtually. He relayed some of his memories to members of the Kentucky House of Representatives during that meeting. On Monday, 85th District Representative Shane Baker delivered the commendation to Hale.
Baker explained that soon after taking office he met the chairman of the Kentucky Department of Veterans and Military Affairs, who said that a Distinguished Veteran was recognized at every meeting held. Baker, who met Hale while campaigning last year, recommended Hale for this meeting's recognition.
"He's one of few World War II veterans that we have left," Baker said. "He's 100 years old and still remembers so many details of the war. He survived Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. We're losing more and more World War II veterans and we need to appreciate their service."
The commendation outlines some of Hale's sacrifices and achievements as he approaches his 101st birthday on March 23, specifically naming his time overseas in which he fought in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Central Europe, the Ardennes and The Battle of the Bulge. It also recognizes his 74 year marriage to Alma, their nine children, 26 grandchildren and 58 great grandchildren.
"Inasmuch as Dan Hale demonstrated a laudable allegiance to this Nation and a willingness to boldly and skillfully do what was necessary to maintain peace and preserve freedom in the world, the members of this august body are deeply honored to join Representative Shane Baker in extending sincere commendation and gratitude to this exemplary veteran and patriot for his extraordinary service and in offering best wishes for continued health and good fortune as he celebrates this notable milestone with his many treasured family and friends," the Citation of Achievement reads.
Baker called Hale a "treasure" for his contributions, not only in military service but also for life after his service. Hale calls himself "just an old mule skinner, logger and fruit jar drinker" - the latter referring to those days when people drank moonshine from canning jars. He laughed as he said, "That was the best medicine I ever had," demonstrating his wit and humor that is still prevalent today. "But it's only by the help of the good Lord above that I made it through."
The "treasure" reference is because Hale is one of few World War II veterans still living today. As of Sept. 2020, there were only 325,000 WWII veterans left of the 16 million that served, Baker said. Those numbers are quickly decreasing, however, with Kentucky's population of 11,000 World War II veterans living in 2016 dwindling to only 3,170 on September 30, 2020.
Hale's sacrifices during the 43 months - that included a $21 per month salary - he served overseas in the war included suffering from frostbite on several occasions.
"It was cold. I couldn't feel my fingers and toes. At one time, it was 35 below zero in Normandy," he said, with his wife adding that Hale still has problems with feelings in his hands and feet from the frostbite. "I'd like to see some of the veterans and if I could see any of the ones I served with, that would be good."
Hale was one of many military personnel who took refuge during the fighting in the German 'Pillboxes,' so named because of their shape - rough small vertical structures with an overhanging roof. It was while inside one of those buildings that Hale suffered hearing loss.
"I was standing by a window and a shell went off. It shattered my eardrums. When they checked it, there was nothing in there," he said.
He also recalled when his platoon was fighting in a hedgerow when they were overcome by German troops.
"They told me I couldn't get out," Hale said. "I knew I had to get up off the ground, so I grabbed my rifle, asked the Lord to help me and ran. Even the lieutenant was captured - I was the only one of the 10 or 12 men who wasn't captured."
Despite the sufferings and sacrifices, Hale believes the military service strengthened him and would be a good experience for anyone, especially young men.
"I think once they get of age, they should have to do a couple years of military service. It teaches you discipline and manners. I didn't have to learn that because I already knew it, but it was good for me and it would be good for young people," he said.
In fact, Hale didn't end his service to military veterans after his discharge. He and Alma teamed with Sid and Claude Harville and another local couple to form the London DAV. Today, they have lifetime memberships in that organization as well as the American Legion and AmVets. The organizers held yard sales and other fundraisers to purchase land and construct a building.
Receiving the commendation from the state House of Representatives was very special for Hale.
"I'm proud of it," he said. "It lets me know they're thinking of me."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.