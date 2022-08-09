WILLIAMSBURG — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 11 has announced that the on and off ramps for Interstate 75’s Exit 15 are now open in all directions, with the mini roundabouts also in operation.
Work is tentatively scheduled to continue at the mini roundabouts project for the next week under the use of flaggers.
KYTC asks drivers to be aware of the work zone, expect significant delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.
Drivers can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
