Woodbine man facing murder charge for crash that killed London woman

LONDON — A Woodbine man was indicted for murder by a Laurel County grand jury on Friday after in April a woman in the back of the pickup truck he was driving was thrown from the vehicle, hit a barn and died.
William H. Petrey, age 38, of Woodbine was arrested for second-degree manslaughter at the time of the crash on April 21, but now faces the one count of murder.
Laurel Sheriff's Lieut./Accident Reconstructionist Chris Edwards along with Laurel Sheriff's detectives and deputies investigated the crash which occurred on Pine Grove School Road, approximately 4 miles south of London at 8:55 a.m. that day.
Sheriff's investigators reported in a press release that Petrey was driving a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with Rebecca Warren, 37, of London in the back of the pickup. She was reportedly, according to the press release, screaming for Petrey to stop the truck, however he continued along the roadway and ran off the roadway, struck two fence posts and a tree which caused Warren to be ejected from the back of the pickup truck. She then struck a barn causing fatal injuries to her.
The pickup truck continued across the field out of control before coming to rest.
Warren was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
