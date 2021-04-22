Woman receives superseding indictment of manslaughter charge

WHITLEY COUNTY - A woman, who was extradited from Oregon back to Kentucky in February 2020, after being involved in a 2016 crash that left one man dead, was recently indicted in a superseding indictment by a Whitley County grand jury.
According to the superseding indictment, Megan Felton (AKA Feltner), 36, of Bonanza, Oregon is accused of having driven under the influence of drugs, wrecking her vehicle and causing the death of one man, Roger Wilson, in the process.
She was indicted in 2017 for reckless homicide, however officials weren’t able to bring her in until nearly three years later.
In the superseding indictment, Felton is charged with manslaughter in the first degree and wanton endangerment in the first degree.
“A superseding indictment literally supersedes the old charge,” explained Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling. “If an old charge has never been adjudicated, it can be submitted to the grand jury for consideration of greater or additional charges.”
When asked why he pursued the superseding indictment against Felton, Bowling said he felt the facts warranted the greater charge.
“We asked them to consider that,” he said. “Of course, they could have declined.”
Bowling said that if the case were to be tried, Felton would still be entitled to a jury instruction for the petit jury to consider the lesser included charge of reckless homicide.
“So, technically both are still on the table,” noted Bowling.
Felton is currently being housed in the Whitley County Detention Center.
