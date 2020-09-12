WHITLEY COUNTY— A Williamsburg woman who admitted to criminal abuse charges won’t serve jail time so long as she doesn’t violate the terms of her probation.
On Tuesday, according to the Whitley County Court Clerk's office, Rosa Cureton, 38, of Williamsburg, received a sentence of five years probated for five years. In August when Cureton appeared in court virtually via Zoom she pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday as part of a plea agreement. The offer, a five-year sentence probated for five years, was made by Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling.
Cureton was arrested on Sept. 11, 2019 after deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to a residence regarding a complaint of child abuse.
According to the arrest citation filed by a member of the sheriff's department, deputies arrived at the residence and found Cureton hitting a minor with a frying pan and chasing the minor with a knife.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.